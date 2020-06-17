49th case of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported the county’s 49th confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, affecting a man in his 20s.

According to the daily update on the health department’s Facebook page, 37 residents have recovered from the virus, nine have not recovered, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; two men and four women in their 20s; one man and three women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Of the confirmed cases, 18% of confirmed cases are health care workers or first responders.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 89 total cases (79 confirmed and 10 probable), 12 hospitalizations, 71 recovered cases and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 89 cases, 63 cases are female (71%) and 26 cases are male (29%) with an average age of 54.

In Miami County, there have been 392 positive cases with 55 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 223 positive cases have been recorded with 25 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 147.

Logan County has had 48 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 42,422 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,051 have been hospitalized with 1,797 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,611 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 48% are women and 51% are men. The median age is 48.