Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report a suspicious male at a door asking for a ride.

-4:31 a.m.: K9 person tracking. Deputies assisted with K9 person tracking near state Route 66 and Hardin Road in Miami County.

TUESDAY

-10:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 11000 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on a report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:00 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Port Perry Salem Rescue responded to the 18000 block of Deweese Road in Perry Township.

-10:19 a.m.: medical. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Anna Police and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.

TUESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-4:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the Family Dollar at 512 E. Main St. in Anna.

-4:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Honda at 12500 Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-3:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_1163-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A two-vehicle accident occurred in the 6000 block of Darke Shelby Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Gravel on the road is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie firefighters and and Fort Loramie Rescue workers responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_SDN061820CarCrash-1.jpg A two-vehicle accident occurred in the 6000 block of Darke Shelby Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Gravel on the road is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie firefighters and and Fort Loramie Rescue workers responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

