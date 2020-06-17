Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-2:20 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report a suspicious male at a door asking for a ride.
-4:31 a.m.: K9 person tracking. Deputies assisted with K9 person tracking near state Route 66 and Hardin Road in Miami County.
TUESDAY
-10:58 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to the 11000 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township on a report of threats or harassment.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-12:00 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Port Perry Salem Rescue responded to the 18000 block of Deweese Road in Perry Township.
-10:19 a.m.: medical. Deputies, Anna Rescue, Anna Police and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.
TUESDAY
-7:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-4:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the Family Dollar at 512 E. Main St. in Anna.
-4:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Honda at 12500 Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
-3:04 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.
Compiled by Kyle Shaner.