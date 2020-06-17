Commissioners accept County Road 25A bridge replacement project bid

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded a bid for the County Road 25A bridge replacement project to R.B. Jergens Contractors, Inc. for $320,441.52.

The commissioners opened five bids for the project on May 21 and awarded the bid to R.B. Jergens Contractors on May 28.

In other actions, on May 28 the commissioners approved the annexation of 50.436 acres to the Village of Russia as petitioned by John J. and Linda L. Grogean, Eric C. and Jolene R. Rinderle, Schafer Dairy Farms, AGP Properties, LLC and Gerald and Constance Guillozet.

The commissioners released $53,725.00 in permissive license fees to the Village of Botkins on May 21.

They approved a resolution fulfilling the requirements of Ohio House Bill 481 to receive and expend federal funds under Section 5001 of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) on June 11.

Also on June 11, they authorized an application for the project year 2020 Community Development Block Grant project in the Village of Jackson Center.

The commissioners transferred $135,888.45 in sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $135,888.45 in sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund on May 21.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $867,013.10 on May 21, $278,671.63 on May 28, $323,657.21 on June 4 and $556,128.43 on June 11.