125 Years

June 18, 1895

Arrangements for the celebration of the Fourth of July in Sidney have been completed and Sidney will have a big celebration. A volunteer fire department parade and contest will be held at 10 a.m. shortly after dinner, Prof. G. Ander, the peerless jumper, will leap from the top of the courthouse. This will be followed by a tight rope and trapeze performance, and there will be a balloon ascension and parachute jump at 4 p.m.

———

H.W. Robinson, of Jackson Center, was admitted to the bar by the Supreme Court of Ohio at Columbus this week. He will open an office in Jackson Center for the practice of law.

———

The attendance at the races has been exceedingly good. Over 100 people came up from Piqua yesterday and more than 30 arrived this afternoon by train from Union City.

100 Years

June 18, 1920

In view of the current water shortage, Public Service Director Joseph Clem today set certain hours when sprinkling will be permitted in the city. The hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. each day until further notice.

———

J.W. Simmons went to Dayton today to make reservations for himself and his family on the Cox special train to the San Francisco convention. The special train will leave Dayton next Saturday.

———

Dr. Margaret Wilson will leave this evening for Chicago to attend the convention of the American Osteopathy Association and take a post-graduate course.

75 Years

June 18, 1945

Officers and employees of the Sidney Machine Tool Co. have been honored by the Navy Department for their outstanding achievement in the production of war materials and will receive the Army-Navy “E” award, according to an announcement made today by plant officials. Tentative plans call for the award to be presented June 30.

———

Rev. W.J. McGarity has assumed the pastorate of the Jackson Center Methodist Church succeeding Rev. W.L. Noficer, who goes to Kenton to assume the Methodist pastorate in that city.

———

Twelve Boy Scout troops in Shelby county will participate in a camp-o-ree to be held this weekend at the Murray Ferguson farm east of Sidney. As a special feature of the camp, the commanding colonel of the State Highway Patrol and two officers will visit the camp Sunday afternoon.

50 Years

June 18, 1970

BOTKINS – Botkins volunteer firemen were called late Thursday to a barn fire on the Ralph Zink farm, south of Freyburg on the New Knoxville-Santa Fe road, in Auglaize County.

The new barn and its contents were destroyed. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

———

Fort Loramie Future Homemakers of America Chapter met June 3 for its first summer meeting. An election of officers was featured with Diane Brandewie to serve as president.

Assisting her will be Karen Simon, vice president; Joyce Schwartz, secretary: Pat Meyer, treasurer, Lynn Slonkosky, recreation leader; and Joann Eilerman news reporter. Mrs. John Horstman will act as advisor.

25 Years

June 18, 1995

ANNA – Anna Village Council Tuesday night decided to try to eliminate mosquitoes as soon as possible. Several council members said they had planned to discuss the need for spraying of the village to kill mosquitoes, when clerk Caryll Anderson presented a proposed contract from Bug-A-Boo. However, Councilman John Aselage jokingly added, “I’m betting on the mosquitoes this year.”

———

Photo – Eric Gilbert of Russia applies a coat of paint primer to a wooden mini-barn that was constructed recently by Russia High School shop class students. The recent sunny weather has given Shelby County residents a chance to catch up on outdoor work.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

