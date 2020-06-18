Garst Museum reopens to public

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 16. The front entrance is temporarily closed and patrons are asked to use the entrance to the Lowell Thomas Wing when they visit.

As the museum reopens, its primary concern is for the safety of visitors and staff. New measures have been put in place to adhere to all Ohio Department of Health and CDC guidelines. All visitors to the museum are asked to wear a mask. Staff, board members and volunteers will also be wearing a mask. Although the Research Center/Genealogy Library is closed to the public due to its small physical space, the staff is ready to assist anyone looking for guidance with a project. Requests may be made by contacting 937-548-5250 or emailing genealogy@garstmuseum.org. Fees for copies may apply.

For the time being, artifact or genealogy donations, docent-led and school tours, and public programs will be postponed until further notice.

The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday.