Darke County Food Truck Rally set for June 27

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the third annual “Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition” on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The food truck rally will be a celebration of local, small businesses. The community is invited to come out and help support them during this food truck celebration. The event will take place rain or shine on June 27 at the Darke County fairgrounds. Admission is free and parking costs $2. A portion of the proceeds will help the Solid Rock Apostolic Church Outreach program from Bradford.

“Home to the famous Great Darke County Fair, we’re excited to be bringing together some of our region’s best food trucks for this great event,” Event Organizer Jason Blackburn said. “We will have a large selection of food trucks from the region including several local, Darke County favorites. We’ll have prizes on the line for the people’s choice food truck that you get to vote on. Last year’s People’s Choice champion, Nacho Pig from Greenville will be back to defend the title of the Darke County People’s Choice Award. Nacho Pig has won the award the past two years and is looking for a third title.”

The trucks confirmed so far are Badge’s BBQ, Buckeye Burgers, Candi’s Concessions, Chuck’s Foods, Crème de la Crème Cakery, El Meson, Get Loaded, Greek Street, Homestead Spud, Hunger Paynes, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, Little Z’s, McNasty’s, Nacho Pig, Ron’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ, Mikesell’s Concessions, Wholly Smokes BBQ and Zombie Dogz.

There will also be a large selection of local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops.

The live entertainment held at the gazebo includes the second annual Darke County’s Got Talent competition from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Noah Back from 2 to 5 p.m., and featured band Shannon Clark & The Sugar from 5 to 8 p.m. Dayton Area Amusements will be bringing rides for the kids from noon 8 p.m. Cost is $17 for an arm band that can be used from noon to 8 p.m. Patrons can receive a $5 off coupon by going to the Facebook page for the “Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition.” A family pack of tickets cost $20 for 25 tickets and most rides are two to three tickets each.

In addition to food trucks bringing out their very best items in the hopes of fame and fortune, the Darke County Food Truck Rally and Competition will host the second annual Darke County’s Got Talent Competition at the outside gazebo starting at 11 a.m. Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, or anybody with a talent to share are welcome to compete. First place winner will receive $150, second place will receive $100 and third place will receive $50. Anyone interested in participating can email Jason for an application at thepromoterllc@gmail.com.

Attendees can go to the registration table located near the “Mike Tent” to enter their name in a drawing for a chance to win over $500 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. Winners will be announced each hour and can collect their prize at the registration table located across from the gazebo.

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this much anticipated event of the season,” Blackburn said. “Amazing food, one-of-a-kind local crafts and great vendors, live music, Darke County’s Got Talent competition, amusement rides, family-friendly entertainment and much more — it’s going to be a great day for the whole family, and we hope you can come join us!”

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, visit www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition.

For more information, contact Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or email thepromoterllc@gmail.com. Organizeers remind people attending the rally to practice social distancing.