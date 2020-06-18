Ready for their forever home

On Wednesday, June 17, Shelby County Dog Warden Kelli Ward, left, and Shelby County Animal Shelter staff member Chastity Crowder, of Lockington, display two of the French bulldogs that were rescued from a house fire on March, 26 2019. Eighteen French bulldogs were rescued from the house fire though one later died from injuries associated with the fire. The 17 remaining dogs were taken away from Grazyna Latocha, of Sidney, after she was found guilty of cruelty against companion animals. The Shelby County Animal Shelter just finished taking in over 200 adoption applications for the dogs. A random number generator will be used to determine who gets to adopt a dog. Only one dog will be allowed to each winner. The adoption fee is $300.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News