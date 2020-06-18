Car crashes into tree

Sidney firefighters help a man out of his vehicle and onto a stretcher after a one vehicle crash into a tree at 1129 E Hoewisher Road around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The man lost control of his vehicle during a medical episode and crashed into a tree causing significant damage to the vehicle. The man was taken away by ambulance. The Sidney Police responded to the crash.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News