50th case of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The 50th positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Shelby County.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Thursday the case involves a woman in her 30s.

According to the daily update on the health department’s Facebook page, 37 residents have recovered from the virus, nine have not recovered, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; two men and four women in their 20s; one man and four women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Of the confirmed cases, 18% of confirmed cases are health care workers or first responders.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 90 total cases (80 confirmed and 10 probable), 12 hospitalizations, 71 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 90 cases, 64 cases are female (71%) and 26 cases are male (29%) with an average age of 54. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 90th case is a 25-year-old female who is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 393 positive cases with 55 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 226 positive cases have been recorded with 25 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 147.

Logan County has had 48 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 43,122 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,104 have been hospitalized with 1,6077 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,633 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 48% are women and 51% are men. The median age is 48.