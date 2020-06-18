Fort Loramie graduation set for Sunday

FORT LORAMIE — Graduation ceremonies for the Fort Loramie High School Class of 2020 will be held June 21 at 1 p.m. in high school gym.

The class valedictorians are Nora Beresik, daughter of Marie Beresik; Kennedi Gephart, daughter of Jeff and Kelly Gephart; Blake Holthaus, son of Ted and Beth Holthaus; and Zachary Pleiman, son of Mark and Jill Pleiman. The salutatorian is Taylor Ratermann, daughter of Matt and Jane Ratermann.

The class flower is the hibiscus. The class motto is “If you believe it, you can achieve it.”by Karl Ahrns. The class song is “These Are My People” by Rodney Atkins.

During the ceremony, the valedictorian address will be given by Nora Beresik, Kennedi Gephart, Blake Holthaus and Zachary Pleiman. The salutatorian address will be given by Taylor Ratermann. The introduction of Superintendent Dan Holland will be done by Henry Ruhenkamp. The introduction of High School Principal Kreg Hollenbacher will be done by Kennedi Gephart. The introduction of the senior slideshow will be done by Marissa Meiring.

Members of the Fort Loramie High School Class of 2020 are Abby Nichole Barhorst, Chase Joseph Barhorst, Allie Lyn Barlage, Drew James Benanzer, Nora Leanne Beresik, Danielle Marie Berningm Mallory Renee Boerger, Nicholas John Brandewie, Clayton Fisher Burnside, Logan Andrew Cooper, Adam Yuri DeWeese, Jordan Louis Drees, Hayden Robert Egbert, Ethan Albert Eilerman, Jordan Patricia Eilerman, Katelyn Marie Ernst, Jenna Lynn Fischkelta, Desiree Christeen Fogt, Michael David Garrett, Luke Raymond Geise, Kennedi Elizabeth Gephart, Lora Jeanette Louise Grewe, Trystan Paul Grote, Noah David Guillozet, Savannah Jo Henning, Nathan Joseph Hess, Evan Anthony Hoelscher, Blake Theodore Holthaus, Macy Jean Imwalle, Joel David Keiser, James Patrick Keller, Melissa Catherine Kunkler, Taylor Rose Landrey, Maddison Jeanne Lessing, Evan Robert Luthman, Riley Andrew Mangas, Olivia Chandee McGee, Marissa Elizabeth Meiring, Kaden Thomas Mescher, Griffin John Meyer, Joshua Vincent Ingalla Pangilinan, Cole Nathaniel Pence, Jasi Jordan Piatt, Jenna Christina Pleiman, Kevin Stanley Pleiman, Zachary John Pleiman, Justin Bernard Puthoff, Connor James Raterman, Taylor Elizabeth Ratermann, Paige Madison Rethman, Andrea Marie Rodeheffer, Liliana Francisca Rodriguez, Henry Michael Ruhenkamp, Sebastian Michael Schafer, Mark Anthony Seger, Conrad Lee Siegel, Hannah Jo Elizabeth Siegel, Trevon Ashante Smith, Caleb Ethan Watercutter and Alyssa Rose Wrasman.