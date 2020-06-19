125 Years

June 19, 1895

Satisfactory arrangements have been made with the Sidney Carriage Body company, and the plant, lately destroyed by fire, will be rebuilt. Men have already been put to work to clear the debris left from the fire. N.V. Elliott, who was general manager of the shop and who was one of the largest stockholders in the company, has disposed of his stock to other members of the company and will retire from the business.

———

The firm of William Strauss and company, in the saloon and restaurant business, has been dissolved. The business will be continued by Jacob Wagner.

———

Dayton is threatened with a water famine. The wells that supply the waterworks have shown signs of failure.

100 Years

June 19, 1920

J.W. Simmons and family, Charles C. Marshall, William Snow and Miss Mary Shea, will be among the number aboard the Cox special trains which leave Dayton Saturday evening for San Francisco to attend the Democratic National Convention.

———

Misses Margaret Duncan, Jean Lippincott, Ruhanna Blue, Mary Pfefferle, Mary Bowers and Mary Dillon, teachers in the Sidney schools, will leave Sunday for Athens to take a summer course of study at Ohio University. Miss Carolyn Griffis and Miss Coila Smoot will go to Oxford to enter summer school at Miami University.

———

The vacation playgrounds will open Monday morning at the school grounds with L.D. Compton, physical director of the Y.M.C.A. in charge. He will be assisted by Miss Ruth Blake. The directors will be at the various schools during the morning and each afternoon at the high school.

———

Friends of McAdoo in San Francisco today expressed serious doubt as to the authenticity of reports that he has requested Western delegates not to vote for him for the presidential nomination.

75 Years

June 19, 1945

Four and a half inches of rain fell in Sidney and Shelby county within the 24 hour period up to 6 p.m. yesterday with the result that two flash floods created considerable damage over the entire area. The Miami river stood at 10 ½ feet above normal at noon today. Streets in the city were flooded in many places as the downpour came too fast for the storm sewers to carry off the extra water immediately.

———

Miss Ruth Ellen Gilfillen, valedictorian of the graduation class at Green township high school, has been named the recipient of the annual award made by the Readers Digest for outstanding scholastic work and community leadership.

———

A new phase of the attack on Japan was opened today as 450 superfortresses blasted four smaller Japanese cities.

50 Years

June 19, 1970

Joe Strayer was appointed treasurer of the Shelby County Fair Board at a meeting Wednesday night at the fairgrounds. Strayer, a long-time board member from Green township, replaces Ernest Martin, the veteran treasurer from Orange township who died June 3. Strayer will serve the unexpired term which ends in late October. The job pays $500 a year.

———

Thomas Pointner was awarded a doctorate of jurisprudence Monday, June 8, at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis., where he was also named to the dean’s list and was editor-in-chief of the Student Bar Journal during his last year.

Pointer received his bachelor degree from the University of Michigan in 1967, after graduating from Holy Angels High School in 1963. Attending the graduation from here were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Pointner.

25 Years

June 19, 1995

DeGRAFF – A packed grandstand was treated to a good night of racing here at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday Night. Dick Dunlevy Jr., Larry Harris, Steve “Buffy” Poland, Doug Zorn, and Ron Lewis all posted feature wins. It was nearly a clean sweep for the city of New Carlisle, as all but Lewis are residents of the town.

———

Photo – Taylor Miley, 2, enjoys a ride on the merry-go-round at the Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Saturday. She is the daughter of Mark and Marsha Miley of Sidney.

———

Photo – Shelby County Courthouse employees eat lunch during the first “Bag It” event on the courthouse square Friday. In the background are new vehicles brought there for the car show as an attraction at the event. Bag It will be held on Fridays through July 21 from 11:30am to 1:30 pm on the square, with entertainment featured at each event. Tables will be provided for people who wish to bring their lunch to the square.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

