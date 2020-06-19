Congratulations Sidney High School Class of 2020

A Sidney High School senior class tradition continued even though the school year was thrown into turmoil because of COVID-19. Seniors gathered at the senior rock for a class photo. The seniors will receive diplomas Saturday during graduation ceremonies at the football stadium.

