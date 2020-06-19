Summer garden series aet

SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free summer garden series of classes for kids ages 7-12. The educational series will get kids to be dirt detectives, vegetable growers, composters and much more. They will also get to tour the People’s Garden and learn its importance. A fun themed treat will be provided at each class.

The series will be held at the People’s Garden behind Agape at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. The class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on June 29, July 9, 15, 22 and Aug. 4.

Registration is required to ensure enough supplies and to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions. Contact Sophie Nieport at 937-419-2589 or sophie.hurley@oh.nacdnet.net with questions or to register a child(ren) for one or more of the classes.