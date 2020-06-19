Shaking things up

Tears Stewart, second from left, talks about his soon to open shake and smoothie bar “Spot-On Nutrition” while being live streamed on the YP Connect Facebook page by Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich, third from left. With them are YP Connect board members Paula Hill, all of Sidney, and Kristen Arnett, of Quincy. YP Connect is an extension of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce designed to aid young professionals. Spot-On Nutrition has 48 different vitamin packed shakes to offer and will be opening well before the summer ends. The shake shop is located at 110 N. Ohio St. right across from the old Ohio Building. Spot-On Nutrition is occupying the exact same location where a ceramics shop used to be before it was destroyed by a fire on Monday, April 17 2017.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_1708.jpg

An outside view of Spot-On Nutrition

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_1727.jpg An outside view of Spot-On Nutrition

