Vectren Dayton Air Show cancels 2020 show

DAYTON — Officials of the Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger announced Friday that due to the coronavirus pandemic impact, they will cancel the 2020 show. This year’s show was originally scheduled for June 27 and 28. A postponement was announced in April due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The cancellation is based on the uncertainty if the state of Ohio will permit a large gathering event due to safety concerns and if military aircraft will be able to participate.

“It was a very difficult decision to cancel,” Chair of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees Scott Buchanan said. “There were simply too many unanswered questions significantly increasing the risk of not being able to produce a safe and successful show for the community. We decided it would be better to focus our efforts on the 2021 show and make a strong comeback next year.”

The 2021 Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger will be held on July 10 and 11 and headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. 2021 will be a very special year. 2006 Beavercreek High School graduate, now Captain Kyle “Gumbo” Oliver, will be flying as the opposing solo in the Thunderbird #6 aircraft next year. The Dayton native was inspired to join the Air Force while watching the Thunderbirds as a teen visitor to the Dayton Air Show.

Any tickets or special seating that have already been purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 show. Visit the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com for information.

Below is a list of events that regularly take place in Shelby County and the surrounding areas, and their status as of deadline on Friday, June 19, 2020:

• The Vietnam Travelling Wall, originally planned to be on display in Custenborder Park Monday, May 11, through Sunday, May 17, has been postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

• All events scheduled at Lake Loramie State Park after May 31 are currently still happening as planned but are subject to be canceled or postponed depending on how the concerns surrounding COVID-19 develop. The campgrounds are open but campers must make reservations ahead of time in order to camp. Reservations can be made online at reserveohio.com or by calling 866-644-6727. Fishing tournaments, boating and hiking can take place so long as social distancing is enforced. More information on camping guidelines at Lake Loramie State Park can be found at lakeloramieia.com.

• Airstream has rescheduled Alumapalooza for Sunday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 13. The annual Airstream Fine Arts Invitational has been postponed until further notice.

• The 69th annual Versailles Poultry Days Festival has been rescheduled for the weekend of Aug. 14. The event originally was scheduled for June 12 through June 14.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County have postponed the Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K to Thursday, Aug. 6.

• Anna Homecoming, originally planned for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, has been canceled.

• Houston Community Classics Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 20, has been canceled.

• Maria Stein Country Fest, originally planned for Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, has been canceled.

• The New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration planned for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27 has been canceled. Fireworks will still be displayed at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. at new Knoxville Community Park. In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, spectators will be required to remain in their cars.

• The Holy Angels Parish Picnic has been canceled.

• The Fort Loramie Liberty Days Festival has been canceled.

• The Sidney City Fourth of July Celebration will still include fireworks and a concert performed by the Sidney Civic Band, but the parade and other activities have been canceled. Decisions on further cancellations will be made by mid-June.

• Country Concert 2020 has been postponed until July 2021.

• The Kettlersville/Van Buren Fire Department Festival is still planned for Saturday, July 18. Any decisions to cancel or postpone will be made at the July fire meeting, held the first week in July.

• The New Bremen Fireman’s Picnic, scheduled for Saturday, July 25, is still proceeding as planned. Any decisions to cancel or postpone the event will be made by mid-June.

• Relay for Life of Shelby County is still set for Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8. A decision to postpone the relay will be made in June. Currently, the quarter auction originally scheduled for Thursday, April 21, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 23.

• The Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow is still planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16. Any decisions to cancel or postpone will be made by mid-July.

• The 2020 Fort Rowdy Gathering, set for Labor Day Weekend, has been canceled.

• The third annual Y-Fest, held by the Shelby County YMCA, is planned for early September. Any decisions to cancel or postpone will be made at a later date, depending on how the response to COVID-19 concerns develops.

The list of event cancellations in Shelby County was compiled by Blythe Alspaugh. Anyone with information on event cancellations or postponements can email her at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

