Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In to show Garth Brooks concert

SIDNEY – Garth Brooks will present a one-night only concert June 27 at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada, including the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In.

Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience will be shown at 300 drive-ins throughout North America. The prerecorded concert, which will begin at 9:45 p.m. in Sidney, will be shown like a movie on the big screen with guests listening on their radios.

“I’m glad we’re able to be a part of it, and I think people are going to have a great time,” said Teresa Covington, operator of the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In. “The response on our Facebook has been pretty strong.”

Encore Live, the producer of the concert, has set ticket prices at $100 per car with a limit of six people per vehicle. All guests must have a seat belt. Recreational vehicles, limousines and buses are not permitted.

Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In has tickets available for 250 vehicles. All tickets are being sold through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

“To have drive-ins all across the country show it all on the same night is the closest thing you can get to a live concert at this time,” Covington said.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many more to come.”

Guests at the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In will be required to follow policies that were set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will be permitted to sit outside their vehicles but are required to sit directly in front of their vehicle or in a truck bed/back of an SUV.

Concessions will be sold through the FanFood mobile app. Restrooms are limited to one person at a time and are intended for emergency use only.

For more information about Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In’s COVID-19 policies, visit its website at sidneyautovue.com.

Brooks is the No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the Recording Industry Association of America with 156 million album sales. The country music star has had 19 No. 1 hits.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a release posted to his website. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

