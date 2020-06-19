On the agendas

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local School will be holding a special board meeting on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Commons.

Items on the agenda will be hiring of personnel, approval of the elementary reading improvement plan, and approval of the collective bargaining agreement with the Hardin-Houston Education Association.

Upper Valley CC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be meeting on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. to conduct the District’s regular Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am. Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by telephone or electronically, using the following information:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83964254749?pwd=S2xWeDZRSXpidnpSMHlGTlBPOVdXQT09

Meeting ID: 839 6425 4749

Password: 592001

One tap mobile:

+16465588656,,83964254749# US (New York)

+13017158592,,83964254749# US (Germantown)

Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Find your local number: ttps://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbEqSwntAw

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, board president and board member; approve tech alternate license tuition reimbursements; appro9ve board policy revisions; accept donations; approve textbooks for various programs; and approve employment contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

It is expected for City Council to adopt the following three ordinances:

• To assess the cost of weed cutting or removal of litter or junk;

• To make supplemental appropriations for the year 2020

• To determine to proceed with the lighting improvements of streets, avenues, and public highways in the city of Sidney.

It is expected for council to adopt the following four resolutions:

• To reappoint Jim Fortkamp to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA);

• To authorize the granting of a license to Wayne Bowser for use in connection with 2644 Fair Road septic tank discharge;

• To authorize the drawing of warrants in payment of amounts contractually due to be paid to vendors;

• To request the city’s share of CARES Act funds and repeal resolution 37-20.

There will be a discussion on a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the appointment of a public official, and for matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statute

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 22, at 7 p.m, on council chambers.

There will be a public hearing in council chambers beginning at 6:30 p.m. regarding the Zoning Map Amendment. The Finance Committee will be meeting at 6:15 p.m. in Council Chambers to review the February, March, April and May financial reports.

Items on the council agenda includes resolutions dealing with relief funds to deal with the coronavirus, reports from the finance, utility, wage and benefit, safety and public property committees, reports from the police, fire and zoning departments, and administrator’s report.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will be holding a special virtual board meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 5 p.m.for the purpose of performing the evaluation of the district treasurer. The board will enter into executive session immediately following roll call and there will be no action taken once they reconvene to regular session.