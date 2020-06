Injury accident

A crash around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 274 and Staley Road on Saturday, June 20, sent one person to the hospital with injuries. Two people are being evaluated. A pickup truck sustained front end damage and the car it collided with had major damage. Investigating the crash is the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Also responding was the Van Buren TWP. Fire Department. Both vehicles came to rest in a cornfield northwest of the intersection.