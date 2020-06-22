Posted on by

Fairlawn HS celebrates graduation

,

Garrett Kramer has his spot reserved for graduation with his Marine photo at the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.

Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Michael Hadden bows his head during the invocation at the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Co-Valedictorian Jonah Brautigam speaks during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Co-Valedictorian Rachelle Hiestand speaks during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Cade Allison waves to his fellow classmates after he receives his diploma during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Jordan Henman walks up to the stage with his diploma as Principal John Stekli, not pictured, reads Jordan’s future plans during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Jordan Rayl looks into her side door mirror as she fixes her hair before the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

James Smith smiles with his diploma during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Fairlawn seniors turn their tassels during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Breanna Rufus waves from the back seat as she arrives to the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News

Michael Hadden bows his head during the invocation at the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Co-Valedictorian Jonah Brautigam speaks during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Co-Valedictorian Rachelle Hiestand speaks during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Cade Allison waves to his fellow classmates after he receives his diploma during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Jordan Henman walks up to the stage with his diploma as Principal John Stekli, not pictured, reads Jordan's future plans during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Jordan Rayl looks into her side door mirror as she fixes her hair before the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
James Smith smiles with his diploma during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Fairlawn seniors turn their tassels during the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
Breanna Rufus waves from the back seat as she arrives to the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.
