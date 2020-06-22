Anna Police Chief Scott Evans to retire

ANNA – Police Chief Scott Evans will retire effective July 31, Mayor Mark Pulfer reported during Anna Village Council’s meeting on May 26.

Evans will be able to use his four weeks of vacation prior to his retirement date, Pulfer said.

Additionally, Pulfer reported the income tax administrator was retiring effective May 28. For the time being, Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer and Utility Clerk Jennifer Maurer will handle the income tax duties, and compensation will be discussed.

Police statistics are available for review, the mayor said.

Administrator Mike Homan said 302 N. Pike St. would have equipment arrive to tear down the garage, and they are working on the plumbing.

An extension was given last year to a homeowner regarding driveway paving. The completion deadline is May 31. No work has been started, however, Homan said a signed contract with a contractor was shown.

The annexation on the south side of town has been approved by the county commissioners.

Homan reported South Street reconstruction should start paving the following week. The completion deadline is June 1, and they are aware of the $600 per day penalty, Homan said.

Meyer reported the Ohio Department of Natural Resources approved the playground equipment pieces for the grant, and they have been ordered.

The first disbursement for the South Street reconstruction has been processed, Meyer said. The state auditor’s office has decided to waive the Uniform Accounting Network user fee and hardware charge for the third quarter.

Fire Chief Tim Bender reported there was a semi rollover crash on Interstate 75, and everything went OK.

Officer Cody Williams has obtained quotes for various weapons and will present the quotes at the next meeting. A personal protective equipment inventory has been taken, and the stock is good for the next month.

During the public works report, it was reported that possible community service projects were discussed. Various road repairs were reviewed. There are a few property drainage issues to review.

There has been no communication regarding the proposed waterway.

The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation safety grant has been suspended indefinitely.

Various plans have been reviewed concerning the northeast drainage. At this point, it is uncertain if the village will proceed this year.

The doors will remain locked at this point with payments being dropped in the drop box. It has been working and with the small lobby, it would be difficult to enforce the distancing requirements.

The Imagine Networks contract was reviewed for the wireless equipment on top of the water tower and the additional payments to recover the balance. Council voted to authorize the administrator to sign the contract.

Council has agreed to move forward the hiring a seasonal employee. Public Works Superintendent Lindsey Alexander will offer the position.

Homan will compile the 2020 property maintenance list for council to review at the next meeting.

Invoices totaling $41,161.55 were presented for payment and approved.

Council entered executive session. It didn’t take any action.