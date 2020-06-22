Road projects underway

SIDNEY — Two road projects began in Shelby County on Monday, June 22.

Barrett Materials Inc. started a road project on County Road 25A Monday, said County Engineer Bob Geuy. The project will include widening and resurfacing County Road 25AS from Mason Road to the village of Anna.

For most of the project, traffic will be maintained, but anticipate flaggers and one lane traffic during daytime hours. The first phase of the work will take approximately three weeks to complete. Later this summer, final paving of the roadway will take place.

The Shelby County Highway Department began a bridge deck replacement on a Johnston-Slagle Road bridge Monday, said Geuy. The road will be closed to traffic between DeWeese road and Thompson Road. The project will take approximately one month to complete.