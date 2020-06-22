Posted on by

Sidney and Fort Loramie High Schools hold graduations

Members of the Fort Loramie Class of 2020 toss their caps for photos taken by their parents after the 89th Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday, June 22.

The Sidney High School class of 2020 toss their hats at the end of Sidney High School annual commencement at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 20.


Jackie Bensman waves from a Fletcher fire truck as graduates head for Pemberton in a parade after the 2020 Fairlawn High School graduation ceremony on Friday, June 19.


