Shelby County Libraries reopening

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries are opening on July 6 and the staff is excited to see everyone. Because of COVID-19, there will be some changes to the building as well as to staffing.

Operating hours have been adjusted for the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The community locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Russia will be operating with their regular hours.

“We ask that patrons be patient with us as we get used to new procedures and requirements during this time,” said Mark Kister, director of Adult Services. “These are a few things to keep in mind when visiting your library:”

• Please do not visit if you are sick. Persons showing symptoms will be asked to leave.

* Please try to limit your visit to 30 minutes. All libraries are open with a limited capacity. Access to some areas may be controlled.

• Social distancing has been seen as an effective way of curtailing the spread of COVID-19 Therefore, library staff is asking all library patrons not to gather, or linger, inside the libraries. Most seating has been removed.

• Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

• Public Internet Computers will be limited to one 30-minutes session per person, per day.

• Meeting and study rooms are closed.

• Please expect a three to four day delay for returns to be available due to cleaning procedures. We cannot accept donations at this time.

• Curbside Pick Up is still available during the library’s open hours.

• Staff are required to wear masks.

“We request that patrons wear a mask to help maintain a hygienic environment. This is not a requirement but it is appreciated because we serve many who are considered ‘at-risk,’” said Kister.