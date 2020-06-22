2-vehicle crash claims life

NEW KNOXVILLE — A Fort Jennings man was killed and a Celina man was injured early Monday morning in a two-car collision in Auglaize County.

According to a statement from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at approximately 5:19 a.m. on state Route 29, north of New Knoxville near Holtkamp Road. Troopers say a vehicle driven by Andrew Klosterman, 35, of Celina, was traveling southbound on state Route 29 and for unknown reasons traveled left of center, striking a vehicle driven by Russ Wiedeman, 54, of Fort Jennings head-on.

Wiedeman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office. Klosterman was transported by St. Marys EMS to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash but the crash remains under investigation, according to the statement. Assisting on scene were members of the New Knoxville Fire Department, St. Marys Fire/EMS, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.