Rock Piqua set as drive-in concert for August

PIQUA — Organizers for Rock Piqua have announced that while the June and July concerts have been canceled due to COVID-19 and the availability of permits, the August concert will happen, albeit in a slightly different fashion.

“We know people are looking for opportunities to get out of their house, but we still have to operate within the guidelines as they exist today,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said.

Rock Piqua will be a drive-in style event on Saturday, Aug. 15. Taking place at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, concert-goers will arrive in their cars and have a designated area in front of their vehicle where they can set up lawn chairs if they wish to view the concert from outside of their vehicle. Attendees will be asked to remain in their designated spots and not visit with other groups during the concert and once cars are parked, it will be difficult for them to leave before the concert is over, so for the safety of other patrons, organizers are asking everyone to commit to staying for the duration of the concert. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks for the drive-in, but alcohol will not be permitted.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. with Jamie Suttle, a southern rock group from Dayton, followed by Clark Manson around 8 p.m. and continuing until at least 10 p.m.

Kentucky born singer-songwriter Suttle has roots that reach deep into the rich soil of American music. The seeds of her inspiration were planted at a young age while singing in church. As she grew, it flourished under the sweltering heat of soul, R&B, and rock, all the while being suffused with gospel and classic country music.

Suttle draws her lifeblood from this sturdy root system to create music that is honest, authentic and soul-stirring. She has worked with luminaries such as Scott Wilson (Saving Abel), Jimmy Herman (Carrie Underwood) Steve Hinson (Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney), Eamon McGloughlin (Anderson East, Thousand Horses, John Paul White), and Micah Nichols (Need to Breathe).

Suttle’s music pays homage to classic country music while effortlessly creating her own style. While playing shows with people like Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, the Kentucky Headhunters and Shooter Jennings, Jamie’s knack of blending soul with heartfelt lyrics provides a connection with her audience that cannot be broken. Suttle’s newest single, “Pissed Off and Reckless” was released April 24 and can be found on iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

“Jamie has been on our radar for a while,” said Knepper. “She’s a phenomenal talent and I love her originals as much as the covers. She actually sang for our Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert one year, so she has been to Piqua.”

Closing out the night will be Covington’s Manson. A small town in Ohio and a guitar are the ingredients that make up Manson. It all began when Manson was a 12 year old. A hand-me-down guitar caught Mansons eye, so he picked it up and a few months (and several country concerts) later, he knew he had found his calling. Fast-forward some years later and Manson began playing bar shows while attending school. Soon the shows began to spread farther and farther from his college, but nothing could take the “hometown” out of him.

Writing and co-producing all of his own music today, Manson resides back in his hometown with his wife and their children. The catalogue of Manson reads like a well written novel from his young rowdy beginnings, to growing into the loving husband and father he is today. June of 2020 has brought with it a new music with his EP, “Lotta Bout You,” which is available on iTunes, Spotify, and other platforms.

The Rock Piqua Drive-In Concert is made possible through sponsors headlined by Emerson Climate, city of Piqua, Polysource, Premier Health Partners — Upper Valley Medical Center, French Oil Mill Machinery Company, Unity National Bank, Edison State Community College and Vectren Energy. Additional sponsorship and media partners include WPTW Classic Hits and Troy Community Radio.

