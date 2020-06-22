Shelby County’s 4th COVID-19 death reported

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Shelby County’s fourth COVID-19 death Monday afternoon, claiming the life of a man in his 80s.

It was the first COVID-19 related death reported in the county since May 28. Two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s have died from the disease in Shelby County.

Shelby County has had 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 51st person, according to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, was reported Friday evening and is a female in the age range of 10 years old to 19 years of age.

The 52nd person is a man in his 30s. The case was reported Monday morning.

According to the daily update on the health department’s Facebook page, 41 residents have recovered from the virus and seven have not recovered. One person remains hospitalized.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl younger than the age of 10; one girl in the age range of 10 to 19; two men and four women in their 20s; two men and four women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Of the confirmed cases, 19.5% of confirmed cases are health care workers or first responders.

The Auglaize County Health Department reported 92 total cases (82 confirmed and 10 probable), 13 hospitalizations, 71 recovered cases and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 92 cases, 66 cases are female (72%) and 26 cases are male (28%) with an average age of 54.

In Miami County, there have been 405 positive cases with 56 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 228 positive cases have been recorded with 25 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 149.

Logan County has had 50 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 45,537 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,292 have been hospitalized with 1,852 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,704 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 48% are women and 51% are men. The median age is 47.