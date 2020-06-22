Hardin-Houston Board of Educations approves staff

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved staff contracts during its June 15 meeting.

The board approved Dan Barker as junior high baseball coordinator, Tammy Vondenhuevel as junior high softball coordinator, Misty Gibson for elementary volleyball, Jenni Paulus as Local Professional Development Committees coordinator, Stephanie Merickel as a school counselor for up to 20 days, David Reister as band director for up to 15 days, Janet McClurg as librarian for up to 10 days and Abby Pleiman for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America for up to 10 days.

The Board of Education approved school lunch prices of $1.75 for kindergarten through sixth grade, $1.90 for seventh through 12th grades, $0.30 for reduced lunch, $1 for breakfast, $0.20 for reduced breakfast and $2.50 for staff.

The board approved athletics season passes at a rate of $30 for students and $85 for adults.

The board approved student fees as presented, including $65 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

It also approved treasurer recommendations, faculty and student handbook revisions, participation in all federal and state programs, a memorandum of understandings with the Hardin-Houston Education Association, youth camps under health department regulations and a safety plan manual.

The board’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 20 in the commons.