125 Years

June 23, 1895

The two prisoners who escaped from the county jail two days ago still remain at large. When last seen they were near the home of James Caven, in Orange township. Sheriff Ailes has ordered an individual reward of $25 for the capture of the two men.

———

The board of education in Sidney appears this year to want to go outside for a number of the teachers for the Sidney schools. We believe there is as much talent in Sidney as elsewhere, and without disparagement to those who have been employed, it may be said nothing is ever lost in patronizing home industry.

———

Dr. S.G. Goode will open his office on West Court street in the room formerly occupied by the marble shop. The marble shop has been moved to the Smail building.

100 Years

June 23, 1920

George W. Hume, chief of the Sidney Fire Department, is celebrating his 25th anniversary with the department today. He recalls he entered upon his duties at the department at 6 a.m. on June 26, 1896. He began work as a driver of the hose wagon, a position he held until his appointment as chief on Jan. 9, 1907.

———

Robert A. Eshman, a son of Judge and Mrs. I.A. Eshman of this city, was one of the speakers at the banquet given at the Gibson House in Cincinnati Monday night by the law students of St. Xavier school.

———

Miss Sarah Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Taylor, North street, has been selected as supervisor of music in the Marion, O. schools. She taught music last year in Lyons, Ga.

75 Years

June 23, 1945

Copeland Refrigeration Corp. was one of five Ohio Manufacturers granted priority assistance for acquisition of materials for third quarter production of 227,709 mechanical refrigerators by the War Production Board. Copeland officials said the location to the local manufacturer called for 2,500 units to be built in Sidney.

———

School children of Sidney bought a total of $109,627 in war bonds and stamps during the 1944-45 school year, it was announced today, as local war bond officials commended participation by the juniors in support of the war effort.

———

Mrs. E.J. Halsema, formerly of New Bremen, held by the Japanese for nearly three years in the Philippines has arrived at Newport News, Va., according to word received by her relatives.

50 Years

June 23, 1970

The American Legion Auxiliary, Scherer Unit, met recently at the legion home, Jackson Center. An installation of officers was featured.

Officers for the coming year Mrs. Merle Leininger, president; Mrs. Emmett Oakley, first vice president; Mrs. Carl Ludwig, second vice president; Mrs. J.F. McGowan, secretary; Mrs. Ray Leininger, treasurer; Mrs. Ernest Regula, chaplain; Mrs. Paul Sailor, sergeant at arms; and Mrs. Marvin Woolley, historian.

———

A 63-acre annexation to northeastern Sidney was unanimously approved this morning by Shelby County commissioners. The annexation proposal now goes to city council where it will be acted upon after a 60-day waiting period.

Petitioning for annexation of their land were Jennie M. Wells, Glenn W. Thompson and Marcia L. Thompson. Mrs. Wells owns approximately 57 acres of the tract and the Thompsons own the remaining six acres. The land is located in Clinton Township and is directly adjacent to the city.

25 Years

June 23, 1995

A team of Sidney High girls basketball players recently took top honors in a 10-team, one-day summer tournament at Bowling Green State University. Sidney played eight games and won them all, defeating Fort Loramie 27-26 in the championship game.

———

WASHINGTON – Balancing states’ rights and safety concerns, the Senate is sending the House a $13 billion highway spending bill that ends federal rules on car speed limits and motorcycle helmets but preserves seatbelt use as the law of the land.

———

Photo – Eric Barr, 18, son of Deborah Wolfinger and Dale Barr, both of Sidney, holds a replica of the old Shelby County Jail being sold by the Sidney Soccer Boosters as a fund-raising effort.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org