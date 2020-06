BOTKINS — Barrett Materials Inc. has started a paving project on Botkins Road.

According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, work was scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 23. The work will take place between Interstate 75 and Metz Road. Different stretches o Botkins Road will be closed as the paving project advances.

Botkins Road will reopen to traffic each evening. Weather permitting, it is anticipated the repaving project will take four to five days to complete.