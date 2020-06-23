United Way earns Charity Navigator’s 4-star rating

SIDNEY – Shelby County United Way’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the seventh time that Shelby County United Way has earned the highest distinction in the last eight years.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity’s’ financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiates the financial health of four star charities.

“Shelby County United Way’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Shelby County United Way to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support the Shelby County United Way.”

“It’s important our donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely to accomplish impactful change in our community with the work being completed by our partner agencies and programs.,” said Shelby County United Way President Scott Barr. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability.”

Shelby County United Way’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Shelby County United Way’s rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

About Shelby County United Way

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Last year, over 17,000 residents were served by United Way programming. Shelby County United Way awards funds through agency allocations, Special Project Grants, P.O.W.E.R. grants (United Way’s women initiatives group), and Student United Way Grants. Over 40 organizations and volunteer groups benefit from United Way funding. Through the COVID-19 crisis an additional $65,000 has been invested into the community in the areas of mortgage/rent and utility assistance, food, and help the Community Foundation of Shelby County start the 2020 Recovery Fund.