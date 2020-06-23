Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association to host scavenger hunt

PIQUA — As pandemic restrictions lift, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) wants to help families get outdoors for a little exercise and sunshine while having fun together.

A Scavenger Hunt will take place within the district on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Hunters can pick up their map at 324 W. Ash St. beginning at 11 a.m. and will be searching for 16 architectural features within the residential section of the district and will be asked to write the address of where they spot each one. Everyone who finds all 16 is encouraged to return their map to 324 W. Ash St. by 4 p.m. to be eligible for a drawing of several gift cards.

There is no charge to participate, however, if anyone wishes to help defray costs for the day there will be a freewill donation box.

“Our board of directors dreamed up this event to be purely fun and we’re so excited about having visitors in the neighborhood really paying attention to the beautiful historic homes,” said Mary Frances Rodriguez, historic district resident and current president of the organization.

While the Scavenger Hunt is the highlight of the day the PCHDA also recruited a handful of food truck vendors to be onsite during the hunt. They will be located on Ash Street between N. Downing Street and Caldwell. Included in the line-up is Susie’s Big Dipper with food and ice cream, Pouring Happiness Coffee with gourmet coffees and Charlie’s Kettle Corn. Hunters are encouraged to support these vendors who have also experienced a downturn in business during the pandemic. Should Gov. Mike DeWine change safety orders, the PCHDA will do its very best to relay information regarding any necessary changes to the event.

“With the uncertainty of COVID-19, and with regret, the PCHDA board decided to forego hosting a Holiday Home Tour this December. Instead, we hope the scavenger hunt is a great alternative to continue encouraging an appreciation for the diverse architecture we have in downtown Piqua,” said Rodriguez.

To learn more about this association, visit the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association’s page on Facebook.