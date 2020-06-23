Injury accident

A woman is removed from a red SUV by Sidney firefighters after it collided with a Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup on State Route 29 around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. The crash occurred when the woman driving the SUV swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a silver car that had stopped due to traffic. The SUV clipped the silver car as it went into oncoming traffic. The Ford pickup was approaching in the opposite lane and was unable to avoid the SUV. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which occurred near Cisco’s intersection with state Route 29.