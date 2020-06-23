Students make dean’s list at Miami University

OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Among the students named the dean’s list were Ryan Berning, of Versailles; Ryan Cavanaugh, of Minster; Morgan Frederick, of Versailles; Meta Hoge, of New Knoxville; Mehak Kaur, of Piqua; Carrie Nuss, of Sidney; Ellen Peters, of Versailles; Ethan Tinsley, of New Bremen; Zachary White, of Maplewood; Ellie Fiessinger, of Russia; Carly Becker, of Anna; Hanna Boate, of Minster; Erin Cavanaugh, of Minster; Hayley Baumer, of Minster; and Jeff Overholser, of Sidney.