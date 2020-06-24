125 Years

June 24, 1895

Dinsmore and Franklin Townships were visited by a heavy rain and thunderstorm yesterday afternoon about 5 o’clock. Considerable damage was done at the Hansel farm, northeast of Anna, and the barn on the farm of Mrs. Elizabeth Turbett, a mile west of Swanders was blown down. In Anna, lightening struck the home of Mrs. Copeland.

———

The commencement exercises of the Catholic school will be held at Holy Angels church Wednesday evening. The graduates are; Misses Anna Gruzzi, Bessie Hennessey and Maggie McGuire. A fine stage has been erected in the church and an excellent program arranged.

100 Years

June 24, 1920

Miss Eileen Simmons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Simmons, South Main avenue, was one of six members of the Ohio delegation receiving cuts and bruises in an electric car wreck yesterday near Salt Lake City. The Ohio Delegates were returning from Saltair, when the wreck occurred. They were traveling to San Francisco aboard the Cox Booster Special. Most of the party escaped injury.

———

Two quartet numbers will be included in the program to be presented tomorrow evening for the regular band concert. Members of the quartet are, Messers Dan Lyons, Holland Wheeler, Paul and Lawrence Sherman.

———

Arrangements are being made by a number of men interested in the possibilities of the Loramie Reservoir or Lake Loramie to make that place a popular summer resort and to that end committees have been named to further the plans. Several leases have already been take on land around the lake.

75 Years

June 24, 1945

The state supreme court today issued a writ of mandamus ordering the village of Botkins to issue and sell bonds to repay the First National Bank of North Baltimore on certain notes it has held since January 1941, and the county budget commission to levy the necessary taxes. The notes were issued to help defray the cost of erecting a village waterworks.

———

The 1945 A.A.A. farm plan has been signed by 2,063 farmers in Shelby County. I.M. Wilkinson, county A.A.A. chairman, reports. Wilkinson said at the time that “from a preliminary survey of our farm plans, it looks as though farmers in this county will meet all 1945 crop and livestock goals.”

50 Years

June 24, 1970

One of the costliest barn fires ever in Shelby County caused an estimated $54,000 damage Tuesday night at the Dorloy Holstein Farm south of this village.

Fort Loramie Fire Chief Vernon Frey today said the cause of the fire which completely destroyed the large barn is undermined. The farm is owned and operated by Lloyd and Kelly Epperly, a father and son partnership. It is located along State Route 66, south of Brandewie-Loy road.

———

One of these days, when one accelerates down IS75, as it makes it turn toward the Ohio River, there will be no light banks on the right at Findlay Ave., to indicate Crosley Field.

Tonight, the bright lights at Crosley will be turned on – and then of for the last time, as the long time favored big league park succumbs to progress and a new Waterfront Stadium, due for opening next Tuesday night.

25 Years

June 24, 1995

Photo – Workers at Dale Construction erect walls for a new Bob Evans Farms restaurant at 1570 Michigan St. The restaurant will be 5,996 square feet and should be completed in November.

———

WASHINGTON – Despite a clash with the United States over imports of U.S. automobiles, Japan is buying more U.S. food products, the agriculture Department says.

Already the largest market for U.S. agricultural exports, Japan bought a record $9.3 billion worth of food products from the United States in 1994, a 6.5 percent increase.

———

The Internet could become the world’s biggest shopping bazaar if Visa and MasterCard get their way.

The two leading issuers of plastic said Friday that they’ve joined forces to devise technical standards that will make credit card purchases over the Internet safe from cyber-thieves. That should help remove one of the biggest obstacles to the growth of electronic commerce; lack of security.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

