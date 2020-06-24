Absentee voter ballots available

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the special election are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters in the Sidney City Schools District may call the Board of Elections to request an application at 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

In person voting hours at the board of elections are:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Tuesday to Friday, July 7 – July 10

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday to Friday, July 13 – July 17

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday to Friday, July 20 – July 24

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday to Friday, July 27 – July 31

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

The only issue on the ballot is a 7.3 mill emergency tax levy for Sidney City Schools.