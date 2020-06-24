Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• Brukner Nature Center will be offering their “Stillwater Adventure” river float for kids entering 6th through 12th grade on Tuesday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of eight kids per day may participate. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members and payment is accepted by cash or check only and is due within two weeks of registering. To register a child, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and mail in payment. A medical consent form must be completed prior to the start of the river float. Forms can be found online at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_medical-consent-form.pdf. For more information, contact 937-698-6493.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

• Brukner Nature Center will partner with Native Ohio Plants to hold a native plant sale at Brukner Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and payment is accepted by cash or check only.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “Jim Tully’s Road from Glynnwood to Hollywood” at 7 p.m. as a Facebook Live event on the Auglaize County Historical Society Facebook page. Presenters for the evening will be Tully’s biographers and friends of Auglaize County, Paul Bauer and Mark Dawidziak. Viewers will rediscover the life story of “the leader (and the founder) of the hard-boiled school of writing” and one of the most prolific writers of the early 20th century. The event is free and open to the public.