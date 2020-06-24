Brown encourages Ohioans to respond to the US census

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To ensure their communities get the resources they need for schools, highways, hospitals and more, Sen. Sherrod Brown urged Ohioans to respond to the 2020 census Wednesday afternoon.

“The census determines how billions of dollars in federal funds will be distributed,” the Democratic senator said. “And federal, state and local programs all use census data for health care services, housing, education, transportation and so much more. For Ohio to get the resources our communities need, we have to make sure every single Ohioan is counted. It’s particularly important for places that too often get overlooked in Washington.”

Rose Simmons, an Ohio-based partnership coordinator for the Census Bureau, joined Brown during Wednesday’s conference call. She said it’s easier than ever to respond to the census with online, phone and mail options available.

“Your response shapes decisions about how public funds are spent for schools, fire and emergency services, and health care for your community,” Simmons said. “Responses to the 2020 census shape how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed annually to local communities. The census has always been a record of our history. The 2020 census will shape a roadmap for our future.”

Through Monday, 61.6% of American households have responded to the 2020 census. At 66.3%, Ohio has the ninth best response rate in the nation behind Minnesota (71.2%), Wisconsin (68.6%), Michigan (67.9%), Nebraska (67.8%), Iowa (67.8%), Washington (67.0%), Virginia (66.5%) and Illinois (66.4%).

Shelby County is tied with Lorain and Clermont counties for the 14th best response rate among Ohio’s 88 counties at 71.2%.

Auglaize County has the sixth best response rate in Ohio at 74.7%, Miami County is ninth at 73.0%, Mercer County is 10th at 72.8%, Champaign County is 34th at 68.6%, and Logan County is 74th at 59.0%. Medina County leads all Ohio counties with a 78.6% response rate.

Minster has an 85.9% response rate, which trails only St. Henry (87.0%) and Evendale (86.1%) for the best rate among Ohio’s 928 incorporated communities. At 82.6%, Russia has the best response rate in Shelby County and the 19th best rate in Ohio.

Fort Loramie (81.6%), Botkins (71.5%), Anna (71.0%) and Sidney (68.6%) also have exceeded state and national response rates.

Lockington (61.7%) has surpassed the national response rate but still trails Ohio’s response rate.

Jackson Center (55.2%), Kettlersville (53.5%) and Port Jefferson (51.6%) are lagging behind state and national response rates.

The 2020 census marks the first time that residents are encouraged to respond to the census online. However, individuals still may answer the questionnaire by phone or through the mail.

Residents can respond to the census by visiting my2020census.gov or calling 844-330-2020. Census takers will visit households that haven’t responded to the census between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31.

By Kyle Shaner

Reach this writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

