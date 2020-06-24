NB police department receives donation

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Police Department is $100,000 to the good after the Monday night New Bremen Council meeting.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to accept funds from the estate of Dianne Komminsk intended for the police department. The money will be held by the New Bremen Foundation as a community fund agreement.

Komminsk was a life long member of the New Bremen community and supported many village activities. She passed away in October 2019.

“We are so appreciative of the gift,” said Mayor Bob Parker.

In other action village administrator Chris Dicke reported that the public pool had reopened this week after a closure by the Auglaize County Health Department last week. The closure occurred when a large leak somewhere in the pool made it difficult to keep chemicals in the water at a safe level. Dicke said the pool is still losing water so they will hire a company to come in to find and fix the leak.

A second reading of an ordinance was approved for the purchase of a $47,750 control panel for the water treatment plant. The supplier is Artesian of Pioneer.

Dicke said that it is no longer possible to get parts for the 23-year-old control panel in the water plant. Council was made aware that the wastewater plant control panel was also reaching the end of its useful life. Cost for that unit would be $48,700.

The village administrator also said two other projects are done. The Franklin Ash Street reconstruction project is completed and the new electrical substation has been energized.

Approved was a second reading to pay $66,618 for the annual property, vehicle and casualty insurance renewal. The bill was $6,300 higher than 2019 due to the new electric substation.

Council also approved a first reading of a resolution to accept $89,000 from House Bill 481 to pay for COVID-related expenses.

Final approval was given to convert the traffic pattern at Plum and Walnut streets from a traffic signal to a four-way stop.

In his mayor’s report, Parker noted the passing of Charles Garman on June 3. Garman served as the village electrical supervisor and as a firefighter.

Finance committee council member Jacob Larger reported that May’s receipts $1,526,718.87 and expenditures totaled $1,288,246.52.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

