OXFORD – Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students included Hannah Vallandingham, of Russia; Jonathon Schmitz, of Versailles; Austin Pleiman, of Versailles; Regan Wuebker, of Minster; Mackenzie Scully, of Anna; Alyssa Merriam, of Botkins; and Reece Fannon, of Sidney.