Lehman graduation set for Friday

SIDNE — Lehman Catholic High School is celebrating the Class of 2020 with Baccalaureate Mass on Thursday, June 25, and commencement on Friday, June 26. Baccalaureate Mass will be celebrated based on the current Archdiocese of Cincinnati safety guidelines and graduation will be based on the format approved by the Shelby County Health Department. Because of current safety regulations, these events are not open to the public.

The Baccalaureate Mass will be held Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at the Schlater Family Gymnasium at the school.

Commencement will be held Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at the Schlater Family Gymnasium at the school.

The class valedictorian is Angela Lorraine Brunner, daughter of John Brunner and Julie DeDomenic of Sidney. Brunner is attending Indiana University in the fall, majoring in marketing.

The class salutatorian is Lyndsey Marie Jones, daughter of Brad and Kelly Jones, of Conover. Jones is attending The Ohio State University, majoring in architecture and minoring in business.

The class color is periwinkle blue. The class flower is the white rose. The class motto is “First to be great!” The class song is “Home” by Phillips Phillips.

The class officers are President Lyndsey Marie Jones; Vice President Matthew Tod McDonald; Secretary Ethan Thomas Potts; and Treasurer Ava Elaine Behr.

Students to be inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame are Angela Brunner, Christian Goettemoeller, Lyndsey Jones, Olivia Monnin and Micheal Rossman.

The Citizenship Award for Outstanding Senior awards will be presented to Ann Deafenbaugh and Brendan O’Leary. The Citizenship Award to the Outstanding Classmate will be given to Lauren McFarland.

Department medallions will be presented to Art, Jacob Trent; Business, Luke Earhart; English, Rebecca Sanogo; Foreign Language, Lyndsey Jones; Industrial Technology, Lyndsey Jones; Math, Lyndsey Jones; Music, Alex Vanderhorst; Religion, Angela Brunner; Science, Lauren McFarland; and Social Studies, Angela Brunner.

Members of the Class of 2020 are Mikkel Anzley Delfino Alvarez, Hope Elizabeth Anthony, Kaylyn Donna Armstrong, Andrew Paul Barhorst, Ava Elaine Behr, Ronald R. Bertini Jr., Angela Lorraine Brunner, Ann Marie Deafenbaugh, Ethan Teryn Derryberry, Luke Michael Earhart, Sophia Rose Flood, Christian Michael Goettemoeller, Abbigail Lynn Haller, Thomas Albert Hamlin, Elijah Andrew Jock, Lyndsey Marie Jones, Gabriel Joseph Knapke, Kirstyn Elaine Lee, Daniel Joseph Lins, Olivia Anne Lucia, Ian Curtis Mohrbacher, Olivia Reagan Monnin, James Adler Mueller, Matthew Tod McDonald, Lauren Elizabeth McFarland, Rylie Elizabeth McIver, Emma Nicole Nees, Brendan Robert O’Leary, Seth Michael Peoples, Ethan Thomas Potts, Benjamin David Proffitt, Michael Thomas Rossman, Nangaman Rebecca Sanogo, Abigail Grace Schutt, Heidi Marie Schutt, Earl Franklin Sever V, Tyler John Sollmann, Maegan Therese Titterington, Jacob Alexander Trent, Alex Matthew Vanderhorst, Kyle Michael Wick and Noah Dean Young.