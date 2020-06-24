One Careflighted

The car that rear ended the white car.

A man is carried out Careflight after being involved in a 3 vehicle accident in front of Mully’s Drive-Thru on State Route 29 in McCartyville around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. The Careflighted man was turning into the Mully’s Drive-Thru parking lot in the white car, right, when another car, not pictured, rear ended him pushing his car into the path of the Jeep, left. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Anna Fire Department responded to the crash.