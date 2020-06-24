Findlay students participate in Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.

Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.

The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.

Local students included:

• Skylar Albers, of Minster, was named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310-Sophomore.

• Chad Bergman, of Botkins, presented “Botkins, Ohio: How Age Friendly Is My Community?”

• Cole Condon, of Versailles, presented “Facilitation of Bacterial Conjugation and Horizontal Gene Transfer of Antibiotic Resistance Genes through Filter Feeding in Aquatic Environments.”

• Courtney Hollenbacher, of Minster, received a College of Pharmacy Travel Award.

• Rheanna Kies, of Sidney, received a College of Pharmacy Travel Award and presented “Pharmacogenomic Testing in an Ambulatory Care Clinic.”