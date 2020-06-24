Wright State students named to dean’s list

DAYTON – More than 2,800 Ohio students at Wright State University earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2020 semester, based on their grade point averages.

All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the dean’s list.

Among the honorees was Victoria Adamson, of Anna, who is studying psychology; Cody Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, who is studying mechanical engineering; Lindsey Barhorst, of Anna, who is studying nursing; Katie Bensman, of Conover, who is studying middle childhood education; Natalie Berning, of Maplewood, who is studying crime and justice studies; Sarah Bettinger, of Anna, who is studying social science education; Miranda Billiel, of Sidney, who is studying technical study; Emily Boerger, of Sidney, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Jessica Boerger, of Fort Loramie, who is studying organizational leadership; Holly Boyd, of Sidney, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Erin Burdiss, of Sidney, who is studying earth and environmental sciences; Konnor Burmeister, of Botkins, who is studying social science education; Samuel Burtch, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Derek Busse, of Russia, who is studying management; Luke Cantrell, of Sidney, who is studying middle childhood education; Lillie Clinton, of Sidney, who is studying history; Brayden Collier, of Anna, who is studying mechanical engineering; Jacob Cooper, of Sidney, who is studying crime and justice studies; Aaleeyah Daniel, of Russia, who is studying social work; Ryan Daulton, of Sidney, who is studying communication studies; Taylor Doseck, of Botkins, who is studying psychology; Tyler Dotson, of Sidney, who is studying computer engineering; Kaitlyn Ellison, of Piqua, who is studying industrial and human factors engineering; Kaitlyn Ellison, of Piqua, who is studying industrial and system engineering; Kyle Elswick, of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Jenna Fonseca, of Anna, who is studying nursing; Ty Frilling, of Minster, who is studying sports science; Bryan Funk, of Houston, who is studying mathematics; Audrey Gariety, of Russia, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Logan Gigandet, of Fort Loramie, who is studying marketing; Kennedie Goubeaux, of Houston, who is studying earth and environmental sciences; Sydney Greer, of Sidney, who is studying technical and applied studies; Abigail Grilliot, of Houston, who is studying crime and justice studies; John Haehn, of Botkins, who is studying technical study; Braden Heitkamp, of Jackson Center, who is studying mechanical engineering; Makayla Henegar, of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Noureddine Hijazi, of Sidney, who is studying computer science; Alexis Hobbs, of Sidney, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Emily Holt, of Botkins, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Ryan Holthaus, of Sidney, who is studying mechanical engineering; Melyssa Homan, of Botkins, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Michael Hoying, of Fort Loramie, who is studying mechanical engineering; Kelsey Magoto, of Russia, who is studying human resource management; Erica May, of Sidney, who is studying technical and applied studies; Michael Mayse, of Piqua, who is studying mechanical engineering; Claira McEldowney, of Russia, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Kelsie McKinney, of Anna, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Hannah Michael, of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Anthony Mitchell, of Sidney, who is studying computer science; Heidi Parker, of Sidney, who is studying history; Alaina Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Eric Prater, of Botkins, who is studying general business; Olivia Pulfer, of Anna, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Morgan Raible, of Minster, who is studying graphic and multimedia design; Connor Rose, of Fort Loramie, who is studying accountancy; Corryna Rutter, of Houston, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Andrew Scully, of Anna, who is studying mechanical engineering; Laney Shaw, of Sidney, who is studying English; Bryce Sosby, of Jackson Center, who is studying industrial and systems engineering; Dylan Steinke, of New Knoxville, who is studying unspecified – NFA; Blake Stephens, of Anna, who is studying mechanical engineering; Lauren Stephens, of Anna, who is studying financial services; Owen Swigert, of Houston, who is studying anthropology; Christopher Timmerman, of Russia, who is studying nursing; Hannah VanBrocklin, of Botkins, who is studying technical and applied studies; Grace Wehrman, of Fort Loramie, who is studying technical and applied studies; Paige Wiktorowski, of Anna, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Madelyn Wiseman, of Sidney, who is studying music education; Malachi Wissman, of Houston, who is studying information technology and cybersecurity; Brandon Wray, of Sidney, who is studying English; Jonathon Yenser, of Botkins, who is studying crime and justice studies; Benjamin Young, of Sidney, who is studying English; Carly Barhorst, of Minster, who is studying medical laboratory science; Derek Bergman, of New Bremen, who is studying supply chain management; Tara Berning, of New Bremen, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Svetlana Bizet, of New Knoxville, who is studying organizational leadership; Lisa Borges, of Minster, who is studying nursing; Adam Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, who is studying integrated science studies; Andrew Bowers, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Ashley Bowers, of New Bremen, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Eric Bowers, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Katlyn Broerman, of New Bremen, who is studying organizational leadership; Charles Davis, of Minster, who is studying general business; Courtney Davis, of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Samuel Dircksen, of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Braden Elshoff, of New Bremen, who is studying communication studies; Jessica Falk, of Minster, who is studying nursing; Brandon Heitkamp, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Jenna Heitkamp, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Lucas Heitkamp, of New Bremen, who is studying management; Nathaniel Heitkamp, of Minster, who is studying electrical engineering; Hannah Homan, of Minster, who is studying nursing; Jane Homan, of New Bremen, who is studying business and administration; Leann Huelsman, of Minster, who is studying accountancy; Austin Koeper, of New Bremen, who is studying technical study; Hannah Kuether, of Minster, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Abigail Lageman, of New Knoxville, who is studying nursing; Jonah Lageman, of New Knoxville, who is studying mechanical engineering; Caitlin Lammers, of New Knoxville, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Hannah Lane, of New Bremen, who is studying biological sciences; Makenna Luedeke, of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied sciences; Shannon McCabe, of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Broc Miller, of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Tate Myers, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Erica Niekamp, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Madison Pape, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Alexander Partington, of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Bethany Paul, of New Bremen, who is studying nursing; Koby Paul, of New Bremen, who is studying mechanical engineering; Megan Powers, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Hayden Richter, of New Bremen, who is studying computer science; Jeremy Siegrist, of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Kenny Simindinger, of New Bremen, who is studying organizational leadership; Cassidy Smith, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Kayla St. Pierre, of New Bremen, who is studying human resource management; Jacob Tangeman, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Abbi Thieman, of New Bremen, who is studying finance; Savannah Weigandt, of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Hallie Whitten, of New Bremen, who is studying crime and justice studies; Nathan Wilker, of New Bremen, who is studying financial services; Andrew Ahrens, of Versailles, who is studying mechanical engineering; Amber Barga, of Versailles, who is studying undecided; Mikayla Bohman, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Cameron Brunswick, of Osgood, who is studying crime and justice studies; Cali Groff, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Danielle Hesson, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Brittney Hiestand, of New Weston, who is studying mechanical engineering; Evan Hiestand, of New Weston, who is studying mechanical engineering; Derrek Kemper, of Osgood, who is studying unspecified – NFA; Nicholas Kramer, of Osgood, who is studying business and administration; Lisa Lange, of Osgood, who is studying general business; Emily Langenkamp, of Rossburg, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Cole Luthman, of Versailles, who is studying technical study; Kylie Lyons, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Rachel Lyons, of Versailles, who is studying nursing; Courtney McEldowney, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Grace McEldowney, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Isaac Ruhenkamp, of Rossburg, who is studying biomedical engineering; Audrey Voisard, of Versailles, who is studying marketing; Kelsey Westgerdes, of Rossburg, who is studying rehabilitation services; Jacob Wuebker, of Versailles, who is studying technical study; Renae Deardurff, of DeGraff, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; and Aubrey Short, of DeGraff, who is studying nursing.