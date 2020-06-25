125 Years

June 25, 1895

Members of the Valley City Cycling club will make a club run to Dayton tomorrow, leaving the New Era restaurant promptly at 5 o’clock in the morning. Dinner will be taken at the Beckel House in Dayton. A part of those making the run will go by way of Piqua and Troy. The rest, who are desirous of making a century run (100 miles), will go by way of St. Paris and Springfield, returning by way of Troy and Piqua.

———

Shelby Commandery, Knight of Golden Eagle, organized in the hall of the Miami Castle last night with 25 members. J.C. Wilson was named captain; Emerson V. Moore, first lieutenant and secretary; Frank Eisenstein, second lieutenant; R. Smeltzer, treasurer.

100 Years

June 25, 1920

J.K. Dunson and P.W. Gritzmaker, members of the Board of County Commissioners, have announced their candidacies for re-nomination for a second term at the August primary election.

———

The section of North Main avenue south of the Big Four railroad, which has been full of chuck holes for months, is receiving attention today. That section north of the railroad to the street paving is in equally deplorable condition, if not worse, and many citizens are hopeful that work will continue on that section also.

75 Years

June 25, 1945

First major cutback in the war production program for Sidney and Shelby county area came today with the announcement by Lt. Col. Donald McElwain, regional representative of the air Technical Service Command, that the Rotol contract at the Monarch Machine Tool Co. has been cancelled. Col. McElwain highly commended the work of the men and women of Monarch for their splendid contribution to the war effort. Company officials said cancellation of the contract will result in laying off 270 employees.

———

Joseph Raterman was elected commander of the new Veterans of Foreign Wars post at the organization meeting held last night. Floyd Evans was named senior vice commander; Omar Patton, junior vice commander; George Groves, chaplain; Clifford Foster, Quartermaster; H.H Dearth, judge advocate, and Dr. H.C. Clayton, surgeon. The local post will be officially named Shelby County Memorial Post, with a number to be assigned later.

———

The Fourth District Rural Carriers association will hold its spring meeting in the assembly room of the court house Saturday evening. E.A. Ailes, of Anna, is secretary of the association.

50 Years

June 25, 1970

New officers of the Sidney Lions Club were installed this week. Robert Jameson was installed at the Club’s new president by Past District Governor Max Rose.

Others installed were George Kindred, vice president; Mark McCalla, director; Howard Knaggs, director; George Douglas, secretary-treasurer, Carl Sharp, director, and Robert Radabaugh, vice president.

———

First class mail being sent through the Sidney Post Office now carries a sesquicentennial slogan in its cancellation.

The special “hub” which calls attention to the 150th birthday of Sidney was first applied to outgoing mail over the weekend. Postmaster Robert Burns said it will be used until the end of the current year.

25 Years

June 25, 1995

PIQUA – The Upper Valley Joint Vocational School Tuesday received a donation of 51.25 acres of woodland and approved a temporary budget for the coming fiscal year.

Emily Garbry and her son, John, presented a deed for the acres abutting the Willbrook Land Laboratory at the JVS. The new acres will become part of the JV outdoor education program and be preserved, said James Stickely, superintendent. The Garbry family donated the original 40 acres of the Willbrook Lab 18 years ago.

———

Wilson Memorial Hospital and four other area hospitals now own a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system.

Wilson spearheaded efforts to form a consortium to purchase the MRI system that will be shared among Wilson, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys; Coldwater Community Hospital, Coldwater; Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert; and Wayne hospital, Greenville.

———

WADSWORTH, O. – It’s toilet tossing time again in this northeast Ohio city. Nightly through Saturday, visitors to the Blue Tip Festival get a chance to fling a 45-pound toilet through the air into a pile of sawdust. Throw a toilet far enough and you get one back.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

