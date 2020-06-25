Semi overturns in Sidney

Vehicle floor boards that Robert Hines was hauling cut through the roof of his trailer when his semi overturned on exit 90 along southbound 1-75 in Sidney Thursday morning. The accident caused minor turf damage and closed the ramp for several hours.

Robert Hines, far left, of Greer, South Carolina, stands with State Highway Patrol Officers after his semi overturned on exit 90 on southbound Interstate 75 in Sidney Thursday morning. According to Sgt. David Robinson of State Highway Patrol, Hines was heading to Love’s Truck Stop when he took the curve too fast and flipped his trailer. No injuries were reported in the accident. Hines was cited with failure to maintain reasonable control.

Robert Hines assess the damage to his semi truck on Thursday morning. Hines was hauling floorboards for vehicles when his trailer flipped along the curve of exit 90 on southbound I-75 in Sidney. Sidney Police responded to the accident and contacted Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua Post. Ohio Department of Transportation also responded.