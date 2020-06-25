Piqua Public Library to host remote summer reading clubs

PIQUA — Summer Reading Clubs begin at the Piqua Public Library in July. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Summer Reading Clubs at the Library will look a little different this year. The program will be shorter than most years and there will be no in-person library programs. All clubs will be held Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 31. More information for each club is below.

The Children’s Summer Reading Club’s theme is “See You Under the Sea” and packet pickup is Monday, June 29, in the Children’s Department. Children must read a library book for 10 minutes per day and then color in one strip on their Fathom Tracker. Fathom Trackers must be returned between Saturday, Aug. 1 and Monday, Aug. 10, in order to receive a prize. As days are completed, feel free to take pictures and send them to the Piqua Public Library Facebook page through Messenger or to Marketing and Programming Coordinator, Courtney Denning via email at cdenning@piqualibrary.org. Please be aware that any images shared may be used in a public format, such as on Facebook, the Library website, the newspaper, etc.

The Teen Summer Reading Club’s theme is “Imagine Your Story” and packet pickup is Monday, June 29 at the Information and Reference Desk. Teens or their parents can pick up their home packet. It contains activities that can be completed for prize entry tickets. Teens should return their activity packet no later than July 30; the entire packet does not need to be completed to be turned in. They will receive an entry ticket for each of the completed activities.

The Adult Summer Reading Club’s theme is also “Imagine Your Story.” To participate, patrons will fill out a blank form or submit an online entry for each book, audiobook or magazine they read. These will be entered into a prize drawing for a $50 Kroger gift card. Patrons can enter online at https://buff.ly/37NZe1s.