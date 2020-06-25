Poultry Days to host homebrew competition

VERSAILLES — The Midwestern Ohio Brewing Society (MOBS) in collaboration with sponsorship from Endless Pint Brewery and Poultry Days will host its second Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) sanctioned homebrew competition on Sunday, Aug. 16, in Versailles.

The “Poultry and Pints” competition is limited to 30 entries with each person limited to two entries, each in a separate subcategory. The deadline to register is Aug. 5 and all entries must be received by end of day Aug. 9. The registration fee is $10 per entry and delivery instructions are provided at registration.

In addition to awards, the Best of Show will have the opportunity to brew their recipe at Endless Pint Brewing in Versailles. Endless Pint Brewing has also agreed to enter the recipe in the Pro-Am portion of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), if the requirements and deadlines are met. Last year, Tony Enneking of Minster won Best of Show (BOS) with his Belgian Tripel at the first Homebrew Competition. Private Judging will be held offsite and the winner announced at Poultry Days on Sunday, Aug. 16.

For questions about the competition, visit “Poultry and Pints” on versaillespoultrydays.com or email jvbergman1@gmail.com. Interested participants can also check out the option for purchasing a cooler of 20 halves of bbq chicken. Customers can order for pick-up Aug. 14 through 16 or order two or more coolers and Poultry Days will deliver within 25 miles by noon on Friday, Aug. 14. In the event Poultry Days does not serve chicken, a 100% refund on presale orders will be provided.

The 69th annual Poultry Days Festival will be held Aug. 14 through 16 with a theme of “Loaded Up and Cluckin.” Find a full schedule at versaillespoultrydays.com. Poultry Days will be following all local and state guidance as it relates to the health and safety of guests.