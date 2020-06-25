Russia graduation set for Sunday

RUSSIA — Russia High School’s Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas Sunday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. during graduation ceremonies to be held on the high school baseball diamond. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held in the Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Class valedictorian are Jessica Colby, daughter of Craig and Pat Colby; Kayla Coverstone, daughter of Phil Coverstone; Andrew DeLoye, son of Ron and Pam DeLoye; Natalie Klosterman, daughter of John and Susan Klosterman; Andrea Monnin, daughter of Ed and Angie Monnin; Sarah Pinchot, daughter of Brian and Kathy Pinchot; and Jason Siefring, son of Vernon and Carmen Siefring.

The salutatorian is Caleb Monnin, son of Alex Monnin and Kathy Tompkins.

The class colors are royal blue and gold. The class motto is “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” by Dr. Seuss,

The class song is “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney. The class flower is the yellow carnation.

Members of the Russia High School Class of 2020 are Joshua Steven Bergman, Max Adam Bohman, Alexus Lee Booker, Clare Marie Caldwell, Jessica Marie Colby, Owen Michael Counts, Kayla Ruth Coverstone, Adam Michael Dapore, Mason John Dapore, Andrew William DeLoye, Alexis Maye Fairchild, Alana Theresa Gariety, Logan Lee Gray, Abigail Rose Grillot, Noah Joseph Grogean, Austin Xavier Huddleston, Natalie Katherine Klosterman, Dawson Andrew Luthman, Will Nathan Magoto, Andrea Marie Monnin, Caleb Denis Monnin, Olivia Ann Moorman, Klaryssa Noele O’Reilly, Sarah Marie Pinchot, Gabriel Scott Richardson, Ajay Walter Seger, Alex David Seger, Kegan Paul Shefbuch, Korbin Edward Shefbuch, Jason William Siefring, Dawson James Slade, Christian Michael Stueve, Alexandria Marie Supinger, Hayley Jo Supinger and Jessica Marie York.