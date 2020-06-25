Botkins Board of Education hires personnel

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education approved hiring personnel during its June 24 regular board meeting.

The Board of Education hired Ashleigh Ratermann a seventh and eighth grade volleyball coach, Olivia Schneider as the musical assistant director, Chad Bergman as freshman boys basketball coach, Logan Wattercutter as varsity volleyball assistant coach, Andrew Davis as score table technology coordinator, Matt Longbrake as varsity girls soccer assistant coach and Kaleb Hanby as an boys soccer volunteer coach.

The board approved Jill Kreitzer as guidance secretary on a one-year contract and on a summer 2020 contract.

It also hired substitutes 2020-21 school year including Rita Monnin as secretary/aide; Chad Berning, Dan Knoop, Brad Bergman and Ryan Gutman as bus drivers; and Cindy Cox and Lori Kremer as cafeteria workers.

The board accepted the resignation of Katherine Wattercutter from the position of Veteran’s Day coordinator effective immediately.

It approved Erin Hayes, Jodi Alig and Katherine Wattercutter for unpaid maternity leave.

The board approved to pay the spring/summer supplemental at 100 percent for the 2019-20 school year.

The Board of Education approved lunch prices, milk and a la carte prices as presented for the 2020-21 school year. Lunch prices will be $2.10 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, $2.40 for students in the seventh through 12th grades and $3.10 for adults. Milk prices will be $0.40.

The board set the pay for substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year at $90 per day.

The board adopted the resolution to approve a calamity day attendance plan for the 2020-21 school year.

It approved the addition to the master agreement as presented.

The board accepted a donation of $300 from Susan Schneider for the Gary Schneider Memorial Scholarship.

The board approved participating and authorizing the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on its behalf as per the specifications submitted for the cooperative purchase of one or more school buses, noting that the board adoption of this resolution does not obligate the district.

The Board of Education amended the certificate of estimated resources, made supplemental appropriations and modified appropriations as presented. Also, it approved the fund establishment of Fund 507.

The board approved an advance from the general fund to Fund 507 and also approved temporary appropriations for financial year 2020 as listed.

The board commended FCCLA state qualifiers including Maggie Buettner, Sarah VanBrocklin and Emma McName in Food Innovations 1; Paige Doseck in Focus on Children 3; Ava Woodruff in Recycle and Redesign; and Averie Thorpe in Interior Design.

It also commended FCCLA state qualifiers and Virtual National Leadership Conference competitors Reagan McPheron, Peyton Wendel and Avery Manger in Food Innovations 3; Janel Platfoot and Lauren Manger in Focus on Children 1; Ella Aufderhaar and Alaina Jutte in Sustainability Challenge; and Ainsley Manger and Jillian Woodruff in Chapter in Review Portfolio.