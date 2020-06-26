125 Years

June 26, 1895

During the council session, Mr. Stowell said he thought the fish stand on the northwest corner of the public square should be removed and the street commissioner was instructed to request the owner to have it removed within 10 days.

———

Work was started this morning on the brick work for the new C.H. & D. passenger depot.

———

One of the prisoners who escaped from jail last week gave himself up to Sheriff Ailes this morning. The other is still at large.

100 Years

June 26, 1920

The number “13” proved unlucky for the Sidney golfers who motored to Piqua yesterday afternoon to play the Piqua Golf club members. There were 13 in the Sidney party and they met defeat. Those who went to Piqua included: Dr. Becker, Raymond Piper, Harry Rice, Thomas Studevant, Harry Hess, Ben Higgins, Harry Dunham, Cable Wagner, R.C. Kah, Dr. O.F. Sickman, Louis R. Wagner, Harry Vandegrift, and E.H. Ferrell.

———

Farmers and members of the Farm Bureau of Cynthian township are adopting the schedule of county officials, bankers, businessmen, and employers of taking Thursday and Saturday afternoons off each week for recreation. The schedule will prevail until after the Presidential election.

———

A survey of over half of the total delegates at the Democratic convention in San Francisco shows McAdoo is a choice of the majority.

75 Years

June 26, 1945

Operation of the City Bus line will begin Monday, July 2, it was announced today by Ralph Given, proprietor, following receipt of the necessary credentials and gasoline ration certificates from the office of Defense Transportation. The bus will make scheduled runs every hour in the second, third and fourth wards, in addition to factory runs at starting and quitting times.

———

First Lt. Arthur Tremaine, of the local Company K, Ohio State Guard, has been named to the officers’ staff of the Third battalion, fourth infantry. The military unit is scheduled to leave for a week’s training at Camp Light on July 8.

———

Ranger athletic field at New Knoxville will be dedicated in ceremonies to be held Wednesday evening, it was announced today by the New Knoxville Youth Activities Association. The field has been built and will be dedicated as a civic memorial honoring sons and daughter of the New Knoxville community who have served in World War II.

50 Years

June 26, 1970

FORT LORAMIE – Vocational agriculture will be dropped from the curriculum at Fort Loramie High School effective immediately, the board of education confirmed at its June meeting.

High School Principal Wayne Gagermeier said the program is being dropped for three reasons: a lack of interest by students, shortage of classroom space, and because of financial reasons “to some slight degree.”

Although Shelby County is still generally classified a rural area, vocational agriculture classes will be taught at only four of the eight public high schools during the next term – Anna, Botkins, Hardin-Houston, and Fairlawn.

———

Gregory Wilt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wilt, Anna, graduated from Bowling Green State University on Saturday, June 13, with a Bachelor of Science degree in education.

A 1966 graduate of Anna High School, he will be employed as a teacher in the Sidney school system starting in the fall.

25 Years

June 26, 1995

Photo – Brian Fultz settles into the cockpit of a Pietenpol kit airplane during the fourth annual Air Festival ’95 Fly-In held Saturday at the Sidney Municipal Airport. Explaining various features of the aircraft is Rick Rademacher of Urbana. Fultz, the 12-year-old son of David and Kathy Fultz of Sidney, was among approximately 1,500 people who came for the event which benefits Sidney Christian Academy Schools.

———

Photo – Daniel Gutman, 10, performs the song “Working On A Full House” which helped him win second place in the Anna Homecoming Talent Contest. Daniel is the son of Danny and Melodie Gutman of Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

